A closer look at Asus's latest laptop lineup in Bangladesh

Tech giant Asus has once again demonstrated its commitment to innovation with the launch of its latest lineup of laptops in Bangladesh.

One standout in the lineup is the Asus Zenbook DUO (UX8406), powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor. With its dual-screen 3K 120 Hz OLED display, this laptop offers enhanced productivity and multitasking capabilities, providing users with an expansive workspace. However, some users may find the dual-screen setup challenging to adapt to, especially if they are accustomed to traditional laptop configurations.

Another noteworthy option is the Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405), featuring an Asus Lumina OLED touchscreen that delivers vibrant colours and deep blacks. While powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, it lacks in performance compared to other laptops in its price range.

For gamers and power users, Asus presents the ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA403) and Zephyrus G16 (GU605), equipped with AMD Ryzen 9 and Intel Core Ultra 7 processors respectively. While these laptops offer exceptional gaming performance, some users may be disappointed by the limited battery life, especially when gaming on the go.

Similarly, the high price point of the ROG Strix G16 (G614) and Strix SCAR 18 (G834) laptops may deter budget-conscious buyers, as these laptops cater to esports professionals and competitive gamers with their top-of-the-line specifications and powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics.

At the launch event of these six laptops, MD Al Fuad, ASUS's Business Development Manager, emphasized the brand's dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology. He stated: "At ASUS, we're dedicated to unleashing innovation without limits."

Being one of the first people to experience the laptops upfront, this dedication was evident in the unveiling of these new laptops, each boasting unique features that exemplify ASUS's innovative spirit.

While each laptop offers unique features and capabilities, there are some drawbacks to consider. Whether you're a professional seeking productivity or a gamer aiming for victory, Asus's latest collection provides a range of options to suit different needs and preferences.

These laptops are now available for purchase at authorized Asus retailers in Bangladesh, inviting users to explore the possibilities they offer.