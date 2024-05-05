Mazda Axela is setting the standard for sedan style in its class

Mazda has established its presence in Bangladesh’s car market over the years, initially gaining popularity with the older Axela. However, the look of the car has changed significantly in 2016 with the introduction of a more modern iteration of this beloved model.

As purchasing habits gradually evolve, there's a noticeable shift away from the dominance of Toyota. This transition has created a market for alternative brands like Mazda. With its updated design and enhanced features, the 2016 Mazda Axela emerged as a compelling choice for Bangladeshi consumers seeking a blend of style, performance, and reliability.

This review assesses the vehicle's strengths and highlights a few drawbacks to help potential buyers make informed decisions.

Exterior

The Mazda Axela boasts a modern and dynamic design, characterized by flowing lines and aggressive front fascia. Its compact size makes it suitable for navigating crowded city streets, while the aerodynamic profile enhances fuel efficiency.

Some may find the exterior styling somewhat conservative compared to competitors in the same segment, but also bear in mind that the competitors are also more expensive.

Interior and comfort:

Inside, the Axela offers a comfortable and ergonomic cabin with high-quality materials and refined finishes. The seats provide adequate support for both short commutes and long journeys, and there is ample legroom and headroom for passengers in the front and rear seats.

Taller passengers may find the rear seating area slightly cramped, especially on extended trips..

Performance and handling

Equipped with a 1.5-liter Skyactiv-G engine, the Axela delivers a balanced combination of performance and efficiency. The engine provides sufficient power for city driving and highway cruising, while the responsive handling and precise steering make it enjoyable to drive on twisty roads.

Fuel efficiency

One of the standout features of the Mazda Axela is its impressive fuel efficiency. With Mazda's Skyactiv technology optimizing every aspect of the vehicle's performance, the Axela delivers excellent mileage, making it a cost-effective option for daily commuting and long-distance travel.

However, real-world fuel economy may vary depending on driving conditions and individual driving habits.

Technology and features

The 2016 Axela comes equipped with a range of advanced technology and convenience features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and a rearview camera. Safety features such as ABS, traction control, and multiple airbags ensure peace of mind for both the driver and passengers. However, some may find the infotainment system's interface outdated compared to newer competitors, and the absence of certain driver-assistance features like adaptive cruise control may disappoint tech-savvy buyers.

Despite its many strengths, the 2016 Mazda Axela 1.5L has a few drawbacks worth considering such as the infotainment system's interface feels dated compared to newer competitors, lacking some modern features.

Overall, the 2016 Mazda Axela 1.5L priced at Tk27-30 lakh currently, offers a compelling package for buyers in Bangladesh, combining stylish design, efficient performance, and a range of advanced features.

While it may not excel in every aspect, its blend of comfort, economy, and driving dynamics make it a strong contender in the compact car segment.