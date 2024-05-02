Footsteps Bangladesh inaugurates 2nd Britto Children’s Library

Footsteps Bangladesh, a next generation development organization, inaugurated its second Britto Children's Library in Rayerbazar Government Primary School in Dhanmondi, Dhaka on April 28.

Britto Children's Library facilitates more than 50 students and one librarian with space for over 1,000 books.

This transformative project was supported by Berger Paints Bangladesh, in collaboration with Morshed Mishu Illustrations and Kolpo Architects.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, chief marketing officer of Berger Paints Bangladesh, representatives from Kolpo and Mongol Deep Foundation, the Thana Education Officer of Dhanmondi Thana, members of the school management committee, Footsteps representatives, and the students of Rayerbazar Government Primary School.

Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, CMO of Berger Paints Bangladesh, shared his thoughts: "Initially, should we succeed in instilling the habit of reading, children will be equipped to adapt to any circumstance. Reading in a colourful environment unlocks their imagination. We hope to support this initiative in many schools, especially government schools. It will greatly benefit the future generation of our country."

"This library will allow students to delve into their imaginations, explore various cultures, and create a lifelong love of learning. This library will not only enrich their academic education but will also provide them with valuable skills and knowledge that will benefit them throughout their life," stated the head teacher.

According to Abu Sayem Md Touhidul Islam, Thana Education Officer, a library is more than simply a room full of books. It is a treasure hunt of knowledge waiting to be discovered.

He also encouraged the children to use the opportunities available to them, seek directions from their teachers, and engage in meaningful conversations that broaden their understanding of their surroundings.

“Our intention with Britto Children’s Library is to create an inclusive space where children can explore their creativity, and immerse themselves in stories and knowledge with the books available in their respective libraries. We plan to integrate more features such as musical instruments and computers within our libraries to ensure children have resources in hand to enhance their creative skills within their school premises” said Shah Rafayat Chowdhury, co-founder and president of Footsteps Bangladesh.

Project Britto, one of Footsteps’ core programs, intends to utilize abandoned or underutilized spaces in primary schools and transform them into creative learning hubs through its children’s library program.

Footsteps is currently impacting over 600,000 people across Bangladesh through improved water and sanitation access, enhanced public health services, climate and disaster resilience, and livelihood and skill enhancement programs.