UK pledges to work with Bangladesh for Rohingya stability, hope

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has said that the United Kingdom (UK) will continue working tirelessly to ensure that those displaced by violence in Myanmar receive the support, protection, dignity, and opportunities they deserve.

The UK will provide food, shelter, clean water, and other life-saving services to half a million Rohingya refugees displaced from Myanmar by conflict and persecution, the foreign secretary announced recently.

It will also provide sexual and reproductive health services to 175,000 women and girls and support survivors of sexual, physical, and mental harm, UNB reported.

The £27 million aid package will be delivered through established partners on the ground to ensure it reaches those who need it most.

“This new UK aid will deliver essential food, shelter, clean water, and other life-saving services to half a million Rohingya people in Bangladesh, while also helping Bangladeshi host communities,” said the foreign secretary.

The British government said the UK is working with Bangladeshi authorities to promote stability and hope for the Rohingya community.

The UK’s “historic partnership” with Bangladesh is described as a highly valued relationship, strengthened by diaspora ties, cultural and Commonwealth links, and cooperation on climate, development, trade, and the economy.

This renewed commitment to Rohingya refugees underscores the UK’s leadership in global humanitarian response and its focus on global security and economic recovery—aligned with the government’s Plan for Change to address international challenges with purpose, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

The UK continues to call for sustained international coordination to address the root causes of displacement and vulnerability. This includes ensuring full, unhindered humanitarian access so that crucial supplies can reach those living in the increasingly dire situation in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

It is also working to create a sustainable future for the Rohingya people by engaging with key actors on both sides of the border.

The UK remains one of the leading long-term contributors to the Rohingya response in Bangladesh.

With this additional funding, it has now provided more than £447 million since 2017 and pledged to continue working to ensure that those displaced by violence receive the protection, dignity, and opportunities they deserve, according to the British government.

The £27 million new funding package includes: