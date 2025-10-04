UK pledges to work with Bangladesh for Rohingya stability, hope

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has said that the United Kingdom (UK) will continue working tirelessly to ensure that those displaced by violence in Myanmar receive the support, protection, dignity, and opportunities they deserve.
The UK will provide food, shelter, clean water, and other life-saving services to half a million Rohingya refugees displaced from Myanmar by conflict and persecution, the foreign secretary announced recently.
It will also provide sexual and reproductive health services to 175,000 women and girls and support survivors of sexual, physical, and mental harm, UNB reported.
The £27 million aid package will be delivered through established partners on the ground to ensure it reaches those who need it most.
“This new UK aid will deliver essential food, shelter, clean water, and other life-saving services to half a million Rohingya people in Bangladesh, while also helping Bangladeshi host communities,” said the foreign secretary.
The British government said the UK is working with Bangladeshi authorities to promote stability and hope for the Rohingya community.
The UK’s “historic partnership” with Bangladesh is described as a highly valued relationship, strengthened by diaspora ties, cultural and Commonwealth links, and cooperation on climate, development, trade, and the economy.
This renewed commitment to Rohingya refugees underscores the UK’s leadership in global humanitarian response and its focus on global security and economic recovery—aligned with the government’s Plan for Change to address international challenges with purpose, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).
The UK continues to call for sustained international coordination to address the root causes of displacement and vulnerability. This includes ensuring full, unhindered humanitarian access so that crucial supplies can reach those living in the increasingly dire situation in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.
It is also working to create a sustainable future for the Rohingya people by engaging with key actors on both sides of the border.
The UK remains one of the leading long-term contributors to the Rohingya response in Bangladesh.
With this additional funding, it has now provided more than £447 million since 2017 and pledged to continue working to ensure that those displaced by violence receive the protection, dignity, and opportunities they deserve, according to the British government.
The £27 million new funding package includes:
- £6m through the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to deliver camp management support to more than 510,500 refugees, among other activities.
- £6m through the World Food Programme (WFP) to provide food assistance to more than 174,700 Rohingya refugees for three months.
- £3.2m through UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, as part of a larger contribution to support documentation for 43,000 refugees and provide legal assistance to more than 31,600 refugees.
- £4.2m through Unicef to deliver improved sanitation and hygiene services for 150,000 refugees, safe drinking water for 75,000 refugees, and healthcare for 61,843 refugees.
- £1.5m through the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) to deliver lifesaving sexual and reproductive health services to 175,000 women and girls, support survivors of sexual, physical, and mental harm, and provide outreach services to more than 61,300 community members.
- £2.24m through the Norwegian Refugee Council, Danish Refugee Council, International Rescue Committee, and Humanity & Inclusion, reaching 138,200 Rohingya refugees and 46,060 vulnerable host community members with education, healthcare, and tailored support for persons with disabilities.
- £4m through various UN and NGO partners to provide skills training to more than 47,000 households and engage 65,600 households in climate-resilient agriculture.