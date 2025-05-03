Shafiqul Alam: Humanitarian corridor issue still quite far off

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has said a final decision regarding the ‘humanitarian corridor’ to Rakhine State of Myanmar through Cox’s Bazar will be taken in consultation with all stakeholders, including political parties, if there is any United Nations-led effort.

“We think this (humanitarian corridor) is still quite far off... it needs to be a UN-led effort,” he said while responding to a question from the media during his visit to Chittagong on Friday.

While interacting with the journalists in the port city of Chittagong, Alam also said the whole thing is usually done by talking to two countries – Bangladesh and Myanmar – first and other actors in Rakhine.

“When the United Nations takes any initiative, they talk to all relevant parties to reach a final decision,” he said, adding that any decision will be taken based on broader consensus.

Regarding the humanitarian corridor for Myanmar’s Rakhine State, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Thursday said only an elected parliament can make such a sensitive decision.

“The freedom-loving people of the country believe that the decision on whether or not to grant a corridor must come from the people themselves — specifically, through their directly elected national parliament,” he said while virtually addressing a rally.

The press secretary also criticised the Awami League, saying the previous regime did not even dare to call Rohingyas as the Rohingyas were called ‘forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals’ (FDMN).

“When you will fear to call them Rohingyas, then you do not believe in their rights,” Alam said.

Amid growing discussions on the ‘humanitarian corridor’ to Rakhine State of Myanmar through Cox’s Bazar, the interim government on Tuesday categorically said they have not discussed the so-called ‘humanitarian corridor’ with the United Nations (UN) or any other entity.

“We want to make it categorically clear that the government has not discussed the so-called ‘humanitarian corridor’ with the UN or any other entity,” said Alam.

He said the government position is that should there be a UN-led humanitarian support to the state of Rakhine, Bangladesh would be willing to provide logistics support.

According to UNDP, the Rakhine State is facing an acute humanitarian situation.

“Bangladesh has a stellar record of helping countries in times of distress, as exemplified by our aid to Myanmar following the recent devastating earthquake,” Alam said.

Besides, the press secretary said they are concerned that the persistence of suffering may lead to further inflows of people from Rakhine into Bangladesh, which they cannot afford.

“We also believe that the UN-supported humanitarian aid would help stabilise Rakhine and create conditions for the return of the refugees back to Myanmar,” he said.

Given the present conditions, Alam said, the only viable route for delivery of aid to Rakhine is through Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is agreeable in principle to provide logistics support to the transportation of aid through this route, he mentioned.

Alam, however, said there has not been a decision on the provision of aid to Rakhine.

“We are in touch with the parties concerned in this regard. In due course, we will consult relevant stakeholders in Bangladesh,” said the press secretary.

Regarding the reports of involvement of a major power, he said these are “pure and unadulterated” propaganda.

“We have seen a constant barrage of malicious disinformation hurled against Bangladesh in recent months, which is still continuing,” said the press secretary, adding that this sort of propaganda is no different.

What are humanitarian corridors?

The United Nations considers ‘humanitarian corridors’ to be one of several possible forms of a temporary pause of armed conflict, according to DW.

‘Humanitarian corridors’ or safe passages are essentially agreements between parties to the armed conflict to allow for safe passage for a limited time in a specific geographic area, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

They can allow civilians to leave, humanitarian assistance to come in, or allow for the evacuation of the wounded, sick or dead, the ICRC said in a definition.

Due to their limitations in scope, humanitarian corridors are not an ideal solution. Crucially, civilians — whether there is a safe passage agreement or not — must be protected from the effects of hostilities, must be allowed to evacuate from a besieged area, and humanitarian organisations must be able to work whenever and wherever necessary to provide protection and assistance to people affected by armed conflict.

Those engaged in the fighting must ensure that international humanitarian law rules on the conduct of hostilities are respected in order to protect civilians, and that humanitarian assistance can reach those in need.

They are demilitarised zones, in a specific area and for a specific time — and both sides of an armed conflict agree to them.

What are they for?

Via these corridors, either food or medical aid can be brought to areas of conflict, or civilians can be evacuated, according to DW.

The corridors are necessary when cities are under siege and the population is cut off from basic food supplies, electricity and water.

In cases where a humanitarian catastrophe unfolds because the international law of war is being violated — for example through large-scale bombing of civilian targets — humanitarian corridors can provide crucial relief.