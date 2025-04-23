Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Yunus seeks collective efforts for lasting Rohingya crisis solution

If the problem persists, it may affect the security and stability of the entire region and jeopardize development initiatives, says Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus

Muhammad Yunus and Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, join a high-level roundtable discussion on Rohingya crisis in Doha, Qatar. Photo : CA's Facebook
Update : 23 Apr 2025, 01:34 PM

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said the prolonged Rohingya crisis may affect the security and stability in the entire Asia region, calling for working collectively towards a lasting solution to the crisis.

"Let us work together, for humanity, for stability and for justice," he said while addressing a high-level roundtable titled "Social and Environmental Challenges Around Forcibly Displaced Populations: The Case of the Rohingya" at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Doha.

In his speech, Yunus said the prolonged stay of Rohingyas poses enormous challenges to Bangladesh and is making the Rohingyas frustrated.

He added that the rise in criminal activities in the refugee camps in Bangladesh and attempts at illegal migration are clear signs of desperation among them.

"If the problem persists further, it may affect the security and stability of the entire region and jeopardize development initiatives," he added.

Unfortunately, the chief adviser said, international attention is gradually shifting from the Rohingya crisis due to various conflicts arising in different corners of the globe.

He said Qatar can use its offices to put pressure on Myanmar to start the repatriation of the Rohingya people without any further delay.

Given the renewed international geopolitical and geostrategic scenario, Qatar can strongly express its solidarity to resolve the issue and be proactive to engage OIC countries to raise more funds and impose pressure on the international community to advocate for the repatriation of the Rohingyas, he said.

"Let us ensure that today's discussion does not conclude with formalities alone, but marks the beginning of a meaningful partnership – one that keeps the Rohingya crisis at the forefront of our shared humanitarian priorities and works collectively toward lasting solutions," Yunus said.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusRohingya Refugees
