PDB chairman: Power supply to remain normal during summer

Electricity supply across Bangladesh is expected to remain stable throughout the ongoing summer season, as authorities work to ensure uninterrupted generation from all existing power plants.

“We expect all power plants to operate as per demand during summer,” said Engineer Md Rezaul Karim, Chairman of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), in a statement to BSS.

Currently, the country’s power plants are producing between 14,000 and 14,400 megawatts (MW) daily, against an average demand of around 15,000 MW.

The highest projected demand for the season stands at 17,800 MW, while the highest generation so far in 2024 has been 16,477 MW.

According to BPDB data, on April 19, Bangladesh generated 11,971 MW against a demand of 14,451 MW. The demand is expected to rise slightly on working days.

Though a shortfall of around 750 MW is projected during peak summer, BPDB officials are confident it can be managed. However, they noted that occasional outages may occur due to technical faults or weather-related issues.

To meet the energy demand and strengthen the power supply system, the government is also ramping up the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG), the primary fuel for electricity generation.

On Thursday, the government approved the purchase of two LNG cargoes.

This follows a previous procurement of one LNG cargo in March from M/S Excelerate Energy, LP, USA. Bangladesh also has long-term LNG supply agreements with Qatar and Oman.

Adviser to the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, said the government is making all efforts to minimize load shedding during summer. As part of this initiative, specific energy-saving directives have been issued.

“For example, air conditioners in government offices, banks, homes, and mosques should not be set below 25°C. If this is maintained, it could save between 2,000 and 3,000 MW of electricity,” he said.

The adviser explained that electricity demand is significantly higher in summer due to increased use of cooling devices. He also clarified that while some power cuts are due to supply-demand mismatch, others result from technical issues such as transformer failures or damage caused by storms or heavy rainfall.

The government remains committed to ensuring a steady power supply and addressing any challenges in the national grid during the hot months ahead.