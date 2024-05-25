Sunday, May 26, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Gas supply from Titas well-14 begins

  • The well will supply 12 million cubic feet gas per day
  • The well is expected to produce a total of 40 billion cubic feet of gas
Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 25 May 2024, 10:34 PM

Gas production started from the well No-14 of the Titas Gas Field on Saturday.

According to Energy and Mineral Resources Division, the gas supply from the well to the national grid began following the completion of the workover by the Bangladesh Gas Field Company Limited (BGFCL).

Energy Secretary Md Nurul Alam formally inaugurated the supply of gas from the well of the Titas field. Initially, the well will supply 12 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (Bapex) started the workover on 19 March this year using their Bijoy-11 rig and completed it successfully on 21 May 2024.

The well is expected to produce a total of 40 billion cubic feet of gas.

The well can produce gas over a period of 10-12 years at a rate of 10-12 million cubic feet of gas which current market value is Tk2,590 crore while it cost Tk75 crore to complete the workover of the well.

BGFCL is a subsidiary of the state-owned Petrobangla which now produces a total of 560 MMCFD gas from its six gas fields including Titas, Habiganj, Bakhrabad, Narsingdi, Meghna and Kamta.

Petrobangla chairman Zanendra Nath Sarkar, Additional Secretary of Energy and Mineral Resources Division Md. Humayun Kabir and Dr Md Rafiqul Islam, Bapex Managing Director Md Shoaib, Sylhet Gas Fields Limited’s Managing Director Md Mizanur Rahman and Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Limited’s Managing Director Engineer Md Fazlul Haque were present on the occasion.

Gasgas field
