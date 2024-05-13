Nasrul Hamid advocates for AI in enhancing Bangladesh's power, energy sector

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that a roadmap that integrates artificial intelligence with modern technology to advance Bangladesh's power and energy sector is being developed.

Speaking at the closing session of a seminar titled “The Engineers for Transforming Technology Driven Smart Bangladesh” at the Engineers Institution, Bangladesh (IEB) on Monday, Hamid emphasized the pivotal role of power and energy as the main drivers of Bangladesh's economy.

The event was presided over by IEB president and Member of Parliament Engineer Md Abdus Sabur, with General Secretary Engineer SM Manjurul Haque Manju also in attendance.

Nasrul Hamid said that artificial intelligence will make daily work easier.

“Technology will work behind the scenes to build a knowledge-based society. Engineers should make a responsible contribution to increase the use of technology at all levels of the workplace,” he said.

He highlighted the digital connectivity established under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership as foundational to creating a “Smart Bangladesh”.

“We must build a smart country by making timely decisions,” he added, suggesting that learning from technologically advanced countries could spur innovation and a study-based approach to overcoming challenges.

Hamid outlined a vision where "a resilient strategy will transform Bangladesh into 'Smart Bangladesh' through intelligent integration of infrastructure, health, education, and other sectors by leveraging innovation.”

He stressed the importance of the engineering community in accelerating the country's development: “The faster our engineers can harness technology for human welfare, the quicker Bangladesh will evolve into a developed nation.”

Detailing specific applications of technology in the energy sector, Hamid explained: “With smart meters, we can calculate and control the electricity load for power distribution. Artificial intelligence and SCADA systems will enable quick identification of power disruptions in any area.”

Despite the commitment and sincerity of the engineers, Hamid noted that it is crucial for them to work with determination and loyalty to the people to realize the vision of a “Smart Bangladesh”.

The seminar saw the presentation of 10 papers, with the main article delivered by Buet Professor Dr Engineer Munaz Ahmed Noor, at the 61st convention of the IEB.