Enemies of Bangladesh trying to create instability again, warns Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday voiced concern that the “enemies of Bangladesh” are reemerging and attempting to create chaos and instability in the country.

“We are seeing that the enemies of Bangladesh are rising again. As time goes by, there are growing attempts to create a completely anarchic situation in the country,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference at the party’s Naya Paltan central office, Fakhrul said they are also, unfortunately, noticing a spread of propaganda and false information on social media aimed at fuelling unrest and disorder in the country.

He said the current political situation is full of uncertainty and frustration. “People are constantly wondering what will happen next.”

Earlier, Fakhrul attended a joint meeting of the party and its associate bodies to finalize a 10-day program to observe with due respect the “National Revolution and Solidarity Day”, marking the “civil-military uprising” on November 7, 1975.

The BNP leader said November 7 is a very important day in the political and national history of Bangladesh, as it brought a historic change in the country’s politics.

He said the unprecedented unity of the people and soldiers on that day paved the way for Ziaur Rahman to enter politics and rebuild the country through major economic reforms. “That is why November 7 is very important to us. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the people and soldiers’ revolution,” Fakhrul said.

He recalled how late Ziaur Rahman united the nation and how party Chairperson Khaleda Zia led long struggles against autocracy and for democratic change.

“In the same way, our acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, is working tirelessly from London to unite the nation and lead the party. He is giving new hope to the people of Bangladesh,” the BNP leader said.

Reflecting on the events of November 7, 1975, and Ziaur Rahman’s rise to state leadership, Fakhrul said the country witnessed new enthusiasm and development under Zia’s rule.

“During his rule, the country was engaged in a wave of development, and a spirit of enthusiasm spread among the people. Sadly, the enemies of Bangladesh brutally killed Ziaur Rahman at the Chittagong Circuit House, marking another dark chapter in our history,” he said.

He said the philosophy of Ziaur Rahman, based on Bangladeshi nationalism, “can never be defeated”.

“That is why the BNP has never been defeated as it has risen again and again from the ruins, just like the mythical phoenix,” he added.

Fakhrul also highlighted Zia’s contributions to introducing multi-party democracy and reforms in the administration, judiciary, economy, education, industry, agriculture, media and women’s empowerment.

“November 7 remains an important day in our political life. We want to remember this day with respect and move forward with the spirit of the revolution and solidarity it represents,” the BNP leader said.