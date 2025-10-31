Jamaat: Reform issue settled, BNP creating confusion

Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said the reform issue had already been resolved through mutual agreement, but the BNP suddenly reversed its stance, creating confusion and unnecessary debate.

He said: “Everything regarding the reform was settled. Both we and the BNP had agreed. Suddenly, the BNP reversed its stance, claiming that a page had been added. These are mere attempts to create confusion. After everything was finalized, the BNP is now stirring unnecessary debate and creating new uncertainty.”

He made these remarks as the chief guest at the polling centre directors’ assembly of Jamaat’s Chouddagram upazila unit, held at the Central Medical College auditorium in Comilla Sadar Dakshin on Friday at 11am.

Addressing the BNP, Abdullah Mohammad Taher said: “They are pressuring the government, rejecting the reforms. They do not accept the government’s decisions or the RPO. They even oppose the referendum arranged for the reforms.”

On the issue of the referendum, he said: “When we mentioned a referendum as part of the reform process, they initially agreed. We proposed that the reform issue be decided through a referendum, which is why we wanted it to be held before the national election. Now, the BNP insists that the referendum and election must take place on the same day. They have mixed everything up, like combining date juice and mango juice together.”

Regarding the national election, he said: “I do not understand what the BNP stands to gain if the election does not take place. If the election is obstructed, those plotting conspiracies and those based in India will get an opportunity to destabilize the country.”