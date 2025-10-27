Moyeen Khan: Awami League on verge of extinction while trying to destroy BNP

BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan on Monday said Awami League, in its attempt to destroy the BNP, is now itself on the verge of extinction.

He made the remarks on Monday while addressing a discussion meeting as the chief guest on the occasion of the 47th founding anniversary of Jubo Dal, held at the Palash Upazila Multipurpose Auditorium in Narsingdi district.

“Awami League tried to eliminate the opposition by imprisoning and torturing its leaders and activists. However, despite all their oppression, the BNP has not been destroyed—rather, it is now the Awami League that is heading toward extinction,” he said.

Moyeen said over the past 17 years, more than one lakh false cases have been filed against BNP leaders and activists.

He further said that throughout world history, those who established autocratic regimes by oppressing innocent people have never survived.

Similarly, Awami League will not survive either, he added.

About the issue of reforms, the BNP senior leader said BNP was first to talk about reforms three years ago, as it proposed a 31-point state reform outline with consensus from the country’s pro-democracy political parties.

“BNP remains firmly committed to those reforms. No one needs to teach BNP about reform,” he said.

Mentioning the events of the one-eleven changeover, he said: “Such a situation will never return to Bangladesh. Anyone who thinks otherwise is living in a fool’s paradise.”