Friday, October 24, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
BNP pledges ‘Rainbow Nation’ for all indigenous communities

Once BNP is in government, a separate cultural academy for indigenous minorities will be established in Dhaka, says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir attends the Dhaka Wangala Festival-2025 at Banani Bidyaniketan School and College grounds in Dhaka on Friday, October 24, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 Oct 2025, 10:15 PM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday reaffirmed the party’s commitment to building a “Rainbow Nation” that includes all indigenous communities if it comes to power.

Speaking at an event organized by the Garo community in Dhaka, Fakhrul said the party’s stance was guided by BNP’s acting Chairman Tarique Rahman’s 31-point plan announced in 2022.

The discussion took place at Banani Bidyaniketan School and College grounds during the “Dhaka Wangala Festival-2025,” organized by the Dhaka Wangala Committee. Members of the Garo community performed traditional Na-song during the event.

“He (Tarique Rahman) clearly said that we aim to create a Rainbow Nation, a nation where all communities are included and able to contribute fully,” Fakhrul said.

He assured the audience that a future BNP government would give “serious consideration” to the problems faced by indigenous minorities.

On the Garo community’s demands, Fakhrul referred to BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s Vision-2030 program, which promises the preservation of indigenous cultures and the creation of dedicated departments to address minority issues.

“Once BNP is in government, a separate cultural academy for indigenous minorities will be established in Dhaka, and the government will actively support celebrations like the Garo Wangala Festival,” he added.

Recognition and inclusion

Fakhrul emphasized the importance of recognizing all communities. “Our main approach should integrate indigenous minorities while encouraging them to embrace their identity as Bangladeshi citizens,” he said.

He referenced the legacy of the late president Ziaur Rahman, who highlighted the inclusion of indigenous groups in the nation. “BNP’s responsibility is to integrate all communities with the mainstream, improve their economic conditions, and preserve their culture,” Fakhrul added.

Support from BNP allies

Andaleeve Rahman Partho, chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party-affiliated BNP ally, said the Garo community should never feel marginalized.

“You may be fewer in numbers, but we are your brothers, we are Bangladeshi, and we stand with you. Your representatives in Parliament will have our full support,” he said, stressing that future politics should avoid indigenous division and follow democratic principles.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam AlamgirBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
