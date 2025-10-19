Sarjis questions EC’s integrity over refusal to allocate ‘Shapla’ symbol

Chief Organizer of the northern region of the National Citizen Party (NCP), Sarjis Alam, has questioned the legal grounds on which the Election Commission (EC) has refused to allocate the “Shapla” symbol to any political party, including the NCP.

He said legal experts have confirmed there is no legal barrier to granting the symbol to the NCP.

Sarjis Alam made these comments on Sunday during the coordination meeting of the NCP Dinajpur District Unit at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

He said that the party had requested the “Shapla” symbol when it applied for registration as a political party, yet the Election Commission did not include it in the list of approved symbols over the past few months.

He further alleged that the EC either excluded the symbol due to negligence or failed to act courageously under external influence.

“An Election Commission that cannot allocate the rightful 'Shapla' symbol cannot ensure a fair election,” he said, adding that the NCP will contest the election with the Shapla symbol or take political action otherwise.

Referring to the recent attacks on the July fighters, he said the Interim Government should express regret over the incidents.

He also emphasized that the July Charter must have a legal foundation and a clear assurance of implementation.

Following the meeting, the party announced plans to conduct a leaflet distribution campaign.