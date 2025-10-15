Fakhrul: Let's hold election to save people

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday called on all political forces to prioritize the upcoming election over debates on a referendum and proportional representation (PR), urging unity to “save the people.”

Speaking to constituents at Goreya Union Parishad in Thakurgaon-1, Fakhrul said: “Let's hold the election quickly to save the people.” He stressed that political disagreements over the referendum and PR should not disrupt the electoral process. “Debate can be held over PR in the next parliament,” he added.

The senior BNP leader criticized street demonstrations over these issues, saying they are intended to foil the election. “All want to cast their votes. Please help to hold the election, and let’s hope there will be an elected parliament where these issues will be discussed,” he said.

Fakhrul also reiterated the party’s development agenda, promising to create jobs for one crore people and introduce a “Family Card” scheme.

“We don’t want the politics of vengeance. We don’t want division among Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, and Christians. We want to live together in amity,” he said, emphasizing a vision for a peaceful, inclusive state.

On reforms, Fakhrul said the July Charter would be signed with the consent of those who agreed to it. “The July Charter is like installing a metal tin in the house. The house needs to be hinged. The politics of the country needs to be reformed. We are making reforms,” he explained.

He also outlined the BNP’s plan for a bicameral parliament, where the lower house would be elected by voters and the upper house would include representatives from the intellectual community, including Hindu and Buddhist members.

Reflecting on his political career, Fakhrul revealed he has been imprisoned 11 times over the last 15 years, spending three and a half years behind bars—a period he attributed to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeing him as a “cause for fear.”

Concluding his remarks, Fakhrul emphasized the party’s commitment to unity and peace. “We do not want the politics of hatred. We want everyone to live together. A peaceful state is what the BNP desires. We are striving to make the country beautiful,” he said.

Fakhrul has been touring his constituency since Tuesday to drum up public support for the BNP’s symbol, the Sheaf of Paddy, in the upcoming general election. Thakurgaon district BNP General Secretary Poigam Ali, Sadar Upazila General Secretary Mahbub Hossain Tuhin, and hundreds of party leaders and activists attended the program.