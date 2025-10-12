Samantha Sharmin: Interim govt advisers only care about their own interests

Samantha Sharmin, senior joint convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) said that every adviser in the interim government has been looking after their own interests.

She made these statements on Sunday, around 4:30pm, while addressing teachers on the MPO (Monthly Pay Order) scheme at the Central Shaheed Minar in a show of solidarity with their sit-in demonstration.

She went on to say: "Every adviser in the interim government has been busy serving their own agenda. What's more, this interim government has now turned its back on the people of this country. They have positioned themselves against the nation's education system."

"Whenever we advocate for teachers' salaries and benefits, we are told the government does not have the money," she added.

Earlier that day, MPO-enrolled teachers and staff from private educational institutions had launched a blockade in front of the National Press Club in the capital, pressing three demands, including nationalization of their institutions and a house rent allowance equivalent to 20% of their basic salary.

The program was organized under the banner of the “MPO Education Nationalization Aspirants’ Alliance”. Among their other demands were increasing medical allowances to Tk1,500 for both teachers and staff, and raising festival allowances for staff to 75%.

A substantial number of teachers and staff took part in the demonstration, which kicked off at 8am on Sunday. Their sit-in blocked traffic on the road in front of the National Press Club for nearly 6 hours. They held their ground there until 2:30pm.

Around 1:30pm, a police contingent led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Masud Alam of the Ramna Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) issued an ultimatum to the protesting teachers to vacate the road.

Police then moved in to break up the demonstration and baton-charged the teachers and staff to clear them from the street. Officers also deployed sound grenades and water cannons.

Several protesters were reportedly injured in the incident, though their identities couldn't be immediately confirmed. Police hauled several individuals away in prison vans. After facing police action, the teachers withdrew from the Press Club area and regrouped at the Central Shaheed Minar.