Fakhrul: Relationship with India must be based on equality

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that Bangladesh's relationship with India should be based on mutual respect and equality.

“We want friendship with India, but it must be on equal terms, without interference in our internal affairs,” he said while speaking at a memorial event marking the 9th death anniversary of BNP Standing Committee member Brigadier General (Retd) ASM Hannan Shah held in Gazipur’s Kapasia on Saturday.

Fakhrul alleged that those who had oppressed and tortured people fled Bangladesh to India and took shelter there.

“India has always tried to put us in trouble. We have not received our fair share of water. We did not get our rightful share of Teesta water or Farakka water either,” he claimed.

Fakhrul warned supporters not to be misled by false propaganda, saying that conspiracies were underway from all sides to harm and defeat the BNP.

He urged BNP leaders and activists at all levels to prepare for the upcoming elections.

Referring to Prof Muhammad Yunus, he said people have entrusted him with forming a neutral advisory board and holding a free and fair election acceptable to all.

He, however, expressed concerns about alleged bias among some of the advisers. “We do not want to hear this, and the people of Bangladesh do not want to hear this either. They want full neutrality and a fair election,” the BNP secretary general said.

Fakhrul said BNP does not need to be taught about reforms. “BNP is the one that introduced reforms. Through our 31-point outline, we are bringing new hope to the people of Bangladesh,” he said.