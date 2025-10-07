Tarique: Sheltering an ‘autocrat’ is India’s choice

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said there is nothing Bangladesh can do if India chooses to back an “autocrat” and fall out of favour with its people.

“If they choose to shelter an autocrat and become unpopular with the people of Bangladesh, there’s nothing we can do. The people of Bangladesh have decided to keep their distance, so I must stand with my people,” he told BBC Bangla, responding to a question whether he has any plan or intentions to bring about a change or take initiatives to improve the relations with India.

Tarique Rahman joined the interview with BBC Bangla virtually from London. The second and final part of the two-part interview aired on Tuesday.

Responding to another question over BNP’s stance on the relations with India, he said his party will prioritize Bangladesh’s national interests in dealing with India and all other neighbouring countries if it comes to power. “First and foremost, Bangladesh comes before anything else,” he said.

“You mentioned a particular country, but the issue is not about any specific nation. What matters to me is my country’s interest and its people. I will uphold that interest in everything I do,” he added.

Responding to another question, the BNP leader said: “Of course, I want Bangladesh’s fair share of water. And I definitely do not want to see another Felani hanging along the border. We will never accept that.”

Tarique said these examples reflected BNP’s overall position. “We will demand our fair share — what is rightfully ours. If my people are attacked or harmed, we will not accept it silently.”