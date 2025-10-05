Monday, October 06, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Tarique vows green, sustainable Bangladesh on World Habitat Day

He said everyone deserves a safe and dignified home

File Photo Of Tarique Rahman. Photo: Collected
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 11:44 PM

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has pledged to build a greener and more sustainable Bangladesh, stressing the importance of protecting both the environment and planned urbanization.

In a post on his verified Facebook page marking World Habitat Day on Sunda, he said: “I pledge that BNP government will protect our habitat and preserve our future. Together, let’s build a greener, more sustainable Bangladesh.”

Tarique said a home is a basic human right and that everyone deserves a safe, dignified and secure place to live.

“Our countryside, towns, cities, rivers and forests are all one habitat, and together they shape our future,” he wrote.

“We cannot have a strong home in a broken environment, and we cannot build a prosperous nation without sustainable development,” the BNP leader said.

He said the current challenges of unplanned urban growth and climate risks call for bold and immediate action.

Reiterating the BNP’s 31-Point Plan as a roadmap to address these issues, Tarique highlighted two key commitments — Point 29: Climate change and environmental protection and Point 31: Planned, balanced urbanisation and decentralisation.

He said a future BNP government would end Dhaka-centric development by building modern, well-planned cities to ensure balanced regional growth.

Tarique also announced plans for a National Green Mission, which would include planting 250 million trees, restoring rivers, turning waste into resources, modernising agriculture, investing in renewable energy, and expanding the blue economy to create jobs for young people.

Topics:

Tarique RahmanBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
