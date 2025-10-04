Nur returns home after treatment in Singapore

Nurul Haque Nur, president of Gono Odhikar Parishad, returned to Bangladesh on Saturday evening after receiving advanced medical treatment in Singapore.

He arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 6 pm, where numerous leaders and activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad and its affiliated organisations gathered at the VIP gate to welcome him.

Earlier in the day, at around 10:45 am, the organisation’s central general secretary Rashed Khan had confirmed Nur’s return. During his 12-day stay in Singapore, Nur underwent various medical examinations and tests.

At least 50 people, including Nur and Rashed, were injured in an attack by law enforcement personnel in front of the Jatiya Party office in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar on August 29, said party leaders and activists.

Nur, critically injured, was first admitted to Islami Bank Central Hospital before being transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 11pm on doctors’ advice. After 18 days of treatment there, he returned home last week.

On September 22, he was sent to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore for advanced care.