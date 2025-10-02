Journalists boycott NCP press conference over assault allegation

Journalists boycotted a press conference of the National Citizen Party (NCP) at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday morning after some media personnel were allegedly assaulted by the party activists.

The incident took place at the airport’s VIP gate, witnesses said.

According to media workers, NCP Member-Secretary Akhter Hossen and Senior Joint Member-Secretary Tasnim Jara returned home after attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

Party leaders and activists gathered at the airport to welcome them.

As leaders of other political parties were speaking at the VIP gate, NCP activists started chanting slogans.

When journalists asked them to stop, the activists swooped on the media personnel, leaving several journalists assaulted.

Protesting the incident, journalists boycotted the press conference.

Three hours later, the NCP issued a press release, terming the incident “deplorable and regrettable.”

The party also said it would investigate the matter and take organizational action against those responsible.