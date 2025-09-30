Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Sarjis: NCP not part of any plot to delay polls

He said they accepted February polls if held, but stressed justice, July Charter reforms were vital for democracy

NCP Chief organizer (Northern Region) Sarjis Alam on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 speaking to reporters at Hudupara Durga Mandir in Hafizabad union after visiting several temples in Panchagarh. Photo: BSS
Update : 30 Sep 2025, 10:15 PM

National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief organizer (Northern Region) Sarjis Alam on Tuesday said NCP is not involved in any plot to delay the upcoming election but seeks free, fair and participatory polls at the quickest possible time.

“If the interim government holds elections in early February, we have no objection. But we want visible justice and implementation of fundamental reforms based on the July Charter which is extremely important for Bangladesh’s democratic process,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at Hudupara Durga Mandir in Hafizabad union after visiting several temples in Panchagarh Sadar upazila, where he also provided financial assistance.

Referring to NCP’s electoral symbol issue, Sarjis said: “Allocation of g the symbol and delaying the election are two completely different matters. We are legally entitled to Shapla (Water Lily) symbol. The Election Commission should allocate it to us in accordance with the law, ignoring external pressures.”

On his temple visits during Puja, the NCP leader said they not only distributed gifts but also reviewed the overall situations of the temples and places of immersion of idols.

Citing past attempts to occupy khas land and religious properties of the Hindu community using fake documents, he said the party would demand the government to form a commission to resolve such disputes.

He alleged that in the past, conspirators exploited the fact that true perpetrators of idol vandalism escaped visible punishment.

He urged the authorities to ensure the maximum punishment for such incidents in future.

He further said that certain media outlets in a neighbouring country are using AI-generated distorted images to spread propaganda to destabilise communal harmony in Bangladesh. 

“In reality, the law enforcement presence at the puja mandaps is satisfactory, and the environment remains peaceful. The bond of harmony in our society is intact,” he added.

Topics:

Sarjis AlamNational Citizen Party
Read More

NCP and Bangladesh National League granted registration

Alik Mree resigns from NCP over silence on Khagrachhari violence

Hannan Masud retracts his comments on Khagrachhari rape incident

Tasnim Jara: Bangladesh can’t progress without women

Sarjis: Awami League never had 20%–30% support

NCP directs formation of monitoring teams for Durga Puja

Latest News

Palestinian Ambassador meets Khaleda Zia

Blockade suspended in Khagrachhari

CA Yunus: Devise roadmap for Rohingya repatriation, act together to stabilise Rakhine

Anee: Some elected representatives damaging image of politicians

UN warns Myanmar conflict blocking Rohingya return

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x