Sarjis: NCP not part of any plot to delay polls

National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief organizer (Northern Region) Sarjis Alam on Tuesday said NCP is not involved in any plot to delay the upcoming election but seeks free, fair and participatory polls at the quickest possible time.

“If the interim government holds elections in early February, we have no objection. But we want visible justice and implementation of fundamental reforms based on the July Charter which is extremely important for Bangladesh’s democratic process,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at Hudupara Durga Mandir in Hafizabad union after visiting several temples in Panchagarh Sadar upazila, where he also provided financial assistance.

Referring to NCP’s electoral symbol issue, Sarjis said: “Allocation of g the symbol and delaying the election are two completely different matters. We are legally entitled to Shapla (Water Lily) symbol. The Election Commission should allocate it to us in accordance with the law, ignoring external pressures.”

On his temple visits during Puja, the NCP leader said they not only distributed gifts but also reviewed the overall situations of the temples and places of immersion of idols.

Citing past attempts to occupy khas land and religious properties of the Hindu community using fake documents, he said the party would demand the government to form a commission to resolve such disputes.

He alleged that in the past, conspirators exploited the fact that true perpetrators of idol vandalism escaped visible punishment.

He urged the authorities to ensure the maximum punishment for such incidents in future.

He further said that certain media outlets in a neighbouring country are using AI-generated distorted images to spread propaganda to destabilise communal harmony in Bangladesh.

“In reality, the law enforcement presence at the puja mandaps is satisfactory, and the environment remains peaceful. The bond of harmony in our society is intact,” he added.