Salahuddin warns of plots against Bangladesh’s democratic transition

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed on Tuesday said conspiracies by both local and foreign forces are visibly afoot to obstruct Bangladesh’s democratic transition, but the country’s people are now united to foil such plots.

“It is now evident that some quarters are conspiring to obstruct Bangladesh’s democratic transition. We can assume that both local and international forces are active in this regard,” he said.

Talking to reporters at BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s grave, Salahuddin said the people of Bangladesh are now united and, in the post-uprising situation, they are determined to restore democracy.

“Whoever creates obstacles to the country’s democratic progress, or engages in any kind of conspiracy—whether at home or abroad—will be resisted by the people, InshAllah,” he said.

The BNP leader said no one can deny that the people are now focused on elections, with potential candidates actively campaigning across the country. “The country is in the mood for elections. In this situation, if any party creates confusion or obstacles in the electoral process, the people will identify them and may politically reject them.”

Earlier, Salahuddin, along with leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Ulama Dal, paid homage to Ziaur Rahman by placing a wreath, marking the 46th founding anniversary of the organization.

He strongly opposed some parties’ demand for the introduction of a Proportional Representation (PR) system in the next parliamentary election.

“I have spoken before about the PR system. PR means permanent restlessness. Experiences at home and abroad show that it creates constant instability. No stable government can be formed properly under this system. Governments are rarely formed on the basis of a majority, and parliaments often remain hung, leaving the country in uncertainty,” Salahuddin said.

He mentioned that one survey claimed that 70% of people support PR while another showed 56% of people do not even understand the system. “If 56% of the people don’t even understand the PR system, how can 70% possibly want it? This is confusing.”

The BNP leader said that for them, PR means public relations—connecting with people—and that everyone is now engaged in that kind of PR by campaigning and building unity with the people. “That is the PR we believe in. Those who want to impose proportional representation to create permanent restlessness will not succeed.”

Salahuddin said BNP is a party that believes in religious values, but its politics is based on inclusiveness. “We practice politics on the foundation of Bangladeshi nationalism, bringing together all communities in this land. We have never wanted, do not want, and will never want any division in politics based on religion.”

Within Bangladesh, he said, they pursue inclusive politics involving people of all religions, castes, communities, languages, and cultures, and as part of this, they want to engage all citizens in a united effort to practice a healthy democratic culture.

Especially in the period following the 2024 uprising, the BNP leader said they want to build a strong democratic state in line with the expectations of the people and the aspirations of the martyrs.

He said that through state and democratic reforms, a strong democratic nation would be established in the future according to public expectations.

Salahuddin noted that the coming national election will be a crucial test for the full restoration of democracy.

“For this, all political parties and all people of Bangladesh must participate. We have struggled for years to secure our voting rights. Today, that right is close to being established. It will be fully realized the day we can exercise our votes in a fair and credible national election,” the BNP leader observed.

Stating that there should be no divisions among pro-democratic forces, he urged all political parties and citizens to take part in the democratic process in a united and peaceful manner.