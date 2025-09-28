Sunday, September 28, 2025

Tasnim Jara: Bangladesh can’t progress without women

Highlighting the role of the youth, she urged that their political interest be nurtured

First Senior Joint Member Secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP) Dr Tasnim Jara on Saturday, September 27, 2025 speaking at New York Marriott Marquis (1535 Broadway), Manhattan, USA. Photo : CA Press Wing
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 12:42 PM

First Senior Joint Member Secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP) Dr Tasnim Jara has said that women’s "active and safe" participation is essential in rebuilding Bangladesh, warning that progress will be stalled if women's participation is sidelined.

“If women’s participation is not ensured in Bangladesh’s march forward, the country’s progress will ultimately be sidelined,” she said, while sharing her vision of a future Bangladesh.

Despite women’s crucial role during the July uprising, Dr Tasnim said many continue to face cyber-bullying and harassment. “However, we have not stopped,” she said.

Dr Tasnim was speaking at an event titled "NRB Connect Day: Empowering Global Bangladeshis" which was jointly hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus attended the event as chief guest.

Dr Tasnim said they envision building a country where differences of opinion are respected, but without a return to the old politics of violence.

Expressing satisfaction with the institutional efforts to engage non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs), she said: “Today, I believe, marks a very key moment. Together, we hope to build a Bangladesh where everyone has a voice and dignity.”

Dr Tasnim acknowledged the challenges ahead but remained optimistic, adding: “The path is long and full of challenges. But when people rise, history changes. Together, we will change history.”

Highlighting the role of the youth, she urged that their political interest be nurtured.

“I visited almost every district in July this year and witnessed firsthand the youth’s determination to build a better Bangladesh. Steps must be taken to help them realide their dreams,” she said, warning that neglecting these aspirations could lead to another crisis which they do not want to see.

