Be united to rebuild Bangladesh, Fakhrul urges NRBs

He said BNP is contributing to the interim government’s reform commissions

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday, September 27, 2025 speaking at New York Marriott Marquis (1535 Broadway), Manhattan, USA. Photo : CA Press Wing
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 10:35 AM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday urged non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) to be united to rebuild Bangladesh.

"I have an appeal to you...let us be united today about one thing - about Bangladesh," he told an event.

The event titled "NRB Connect Day: Empowering Global Bangladeshis" was held at New York Marriott Marquis (1535 Broadway), Manhattan on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking at a session of the event, Fakhrul said: "We have to remember one word in our mind that we have to dream. We should carry forward the dreams Prof Yunus envisioned."

Noting that one thing they need most is commitment, he said previous regime destroyed their confidence and it ruined the country.

Fakhrul said BNP is trying to contribute to works of the reform commissions formed by the interim government. 

"I want to say it clearly before all that BNP will do the works in which Bangladesh and its people will be benefited most," he said.

The BNP secretary general said the country's young people think modern and "we have the mentality to accept their mordern thinking".

He hoped that the country's girls would play a vital role in building Bangladesh in the future.

Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher and National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary Akhter Hossain also spoke at the session.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus delivered his speech at the event as keynote speaker. 

