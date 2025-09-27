Salahuddin: Awami League's history is of looting and terrorism

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed has said that the history of the Awami League (AL) is of looting and terrorism.

Salahuddin made the remark while speaking as the main speaker at the Comilla South District BNP biannual conference held at the Comilla Town Hall.

"The history of the Awami League is a history of looting and terrorism, looting, money laundering and killing of democracy," he said.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman joined the conference as the chief guest online.

Salahuddin Ahmed said that, Awami League killed 1,400 people during July uprising and crippled more than 20,000 people.

“We could come here today after the fall of Hasina at the cost of huge blood and sacrifice. Let us not forget our bloody history," he added.

The BNP leader said: "Hasina has taken refuge in Delhi while doing business with the spirit of 71. Hasina died in Dhaka while doing business with the spirit of 71 and she was buried in Delhi."

“Therefore, just the spirit of 71 will not work. Similarly, the business of religion will not work in this country. People are now aware. They will not patronize any business based on so called ‘spirit’."

He said added: “Islam is not a political box. Those who want to create a political division in the name of Islam must be confronted politically through votes."

Salahuddin Ahmed said: "The history of BNP is the history of capturing the ideas of the people of Bangladesh through political reforms. The history of BNP is the history of taking timely decisions through reforms in this country. So those who talk about reform, they do not know that Tarique Rahman is the pioneer of the reforms."

"The 31 points announced by Tarique Rahman are the real reforms of this country. If someone brings a more logical proposal, it will also be added. Reform is an ongoing process," he said.

Salahuddin Ahmed said: "Some political parties are opposing election before trial of July murders and reform of the institutions. But people of Bangladesh are looking for an election. They believe that a democratic government will come through a fair election."

"We want justice, those who committed genocide, enforced disappearances and murders must be tried. But justice is a slow process. The number of tribunals should be increased for this," he added.

Salahuddin urged the party leaders and workers to respond to all propaganda against BNP on social media. To respond to this propaganda, you have to be active on social media, he said.