Voters losing faith in BNP, Awami League; survey shows Jamaat on top

Bangladesh’s two major political parties, the Awami League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), are facing a crisis of confidence, with a third or more of the electorate expressing complete dissatisfaction with their activities, according to the latest People’s Election Pulse Survey (PEPS).

The survey, which assessed public sentiment towards major political parties, delivers a stunning verdict: Jamaat-e-Islami has the highest combined satisfaction rating among the parties analyzed.

The PEPS Round 2 survey, conducted by INNOVISION between September 2 and 21 across all 64 districts, interviewed more than 10,000 respondents using stratified random sampling.

It assessed public opinion on governance, elections, and political parties, offering a snapshot of shifting voter sentiment ahead of the next national polls.

The survey revealed that Awami League recorded the highest dissatisfaction rate among respondents, with a significant portion expressing frustration over governance, corruption, and law-and-order issues.

Compared to the first round of the survey in March, dissatisfaction with Awami League has grown, underscoring the challenges the party faces in regaining public trust.

33.4% of respondents stating they are “Not at all” satisfied with the performance of the Awami League over the past year.

The BNP follows closely, with 27.6% reporting the same level of discontent.

In a striking contrast, Jamaat-e-Islami showed unexpectedly strong satisfaction ratings, particularly among certain demographic groups.

When combining the “A lot” and “Hundred percent” satisfaction categories, Jamaat leads with 30.3%, followed by the Nationalist Party (NCP) at 22.9%.

The BNP’s combined high satisfaction sits at 21.0%, while the Awami League trails significantly at 15.5%.

The survey also highlighted demographic divides in party assessments.

Younger respondents and university students were more critical of Awami League, while rural and less-educated groups leaned more favorably toward BNP.

Jamaat’s support appeared stronger in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, as well as among more educated respondents.

Younger respondents (Gen Z) reported the highest engagement with the NCP.