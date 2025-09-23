NCP to protest in Shahbagh against attack on Akhtar in NY

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has called for a protest rally condemning the attack on its Member Secretary Akhtar Hossen and the harassment of the party’s Senior Joint Member Secretary Dr Tasnim Jara in New York, United States.

The program has been announced demanding accountability from the interim government for its negligence and seeking justice against the Awami League.

The rally is set to be organized by the Dhaka South and North units of the party at 4pm on Tuesday in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh. Central and metropolitan leaders are scheduled to speak at the event.

In addition, party leaders and activists outside Dhaka at district and upazila levels have been instructed to hold similar programs.

Earlier,, Akhtar and Tasnim Jara came under attack while leaving John F Kennedy Airport in New York.