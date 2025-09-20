BNP's Salahuddin questions Jamaat’s role in delaying elections

BNP senior leader Salahuddin Ahmed on Saturday questioned why Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is attempting to delay the next election through various ploys, including street agitation, if it is so confident about coming to power as its leaders claim.

Speaking at a youth dialogue in the capital, he also criticized Jamaat’s demand for banning Jatiya Party and members of the 14-party alliance while the party is now on the streets together with a party that contested the January 7, 2024, national election held under Sheikh Hasina’s rule.

“There were a few rallies of Jamaat and other parties across the country yesterday (Friday). Some newspapers carried headlines today saying that Jamaat leaders claimed they will form the government while BNP will sit in opposition. But who decides that? Is it you, or is it the people? If you are so confident, then why don’t you join the election instead of making excuses one after another to obstruct it?” the BNP leader said.

He also said BNP knows what Jamaat’s real purpose is—to derail the national election. “We will tell you (people) about it in a few days.”

Arpan Alok Sangha organized the Third Dialogue on Youth’s State of Thought, titled ‘Human Value-based Education and Campuses,’ at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh. Salahuddin, a BNP Standing Committee member, also accused Jamaat of showing “double standards,” saying the people are noticing who Jamaat has joined in its simultaneous movement for various demands, including introducing a PR system and banning the 14-party alliance and Jatiya Party (JaPa).

“Among the seven parties (in Jamaat’s movement alliance), one is now your ally that took part in the sham election on January 7, 2024,” he said without mentioning the party’s name.

“If they become innocent just because they are with you, then what about the 28 others who took part in the dummy election with Awami League? Are they sinners? The idea that if someone joins you in the simultaneous movement their past wrongs are forgiven, but if they were with others they are sinners — this principle is not right,” Salahuddin said.

In an indirect reference to Islami Andolan Bangladesh, he said this party was also a partner of Awami League as it joined previous elections, except the 2024 national one, held under Sheikh Hasina.

Salahuddin said differences of opinion are part of democracy, and any party can take to the streets to realize its demands by exercising democratic rights.

“But we have been saying that these issues are still awaiting settlement at the negotiating table. So, are you taking to the streets to apply extra pressure? If you do, we will also have to go to the streets to counter it. Is that what we want now? We want these matters resolved at the negotiating table,” he said.

Stating that Bangladesh’s democratic culture has changed a lot following last year’s mass uprising, the BNP leader said political parties should uphold it through practice.

Salahuddin said political parties need to remain united on national issues, including the country’s interests, independence, sovereignty, and democracy.

“In democratic practice, there will be debates, differences of opinion and pluralism, but the settlement must come at the dialogue table. If both dialogue and street movement are carried out on the same issue, that is a contradiction,” he observed.

The BNP leader said some parties are talking about proportional representation (PR), but it is the people who will decide that.

He questioned whether some processions and rallies with a few thousand people would be enough to establish the PR system without public mandate.

He urged political parties to include their demands in their election manifestos and contest the polls. “If the people give their verdict in your favour, you can implement it. That is the democratic way.”