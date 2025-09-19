Rizvi calls party members to remain vigilant during Durga Puja

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday called on BNP leaders and activists across the country to be vigilant during the upcoming Sharadiya Durga Puja.

He made the call in a virtual meeting with the district and metropolitan level leaders of the party.

Presidents, conveners, general secretaries, member secretaries, divisional organizing secretaries and co-organizing secretaries joined the meeting.

Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony. Ensuring the security of the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community is not only the administration's duty but also a moral, political and social responsibility for BNP leaders, Rizvi said.

He also urged the administration to remain strict in maintaining peace at the Puja mandaps, adding, a deep conspiracy is underway to disrupt the Puja celebration and tarnish the country's image.

Urging the party leaders and activists to remain cautious like last year, Rizvi said: "You will cooperate and stand by the Hindu community so that the Puja can be completed smoothly and peacefully.”

“Everyone must be vigilant and aware so that opportunists who want to tarnish the country's image cannot create any chaos," he said.