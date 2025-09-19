Friday, September 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Rizvi calls party members to remain vigilant during Durga Puja

He also urged the administration to remain strict in maintaining peace at the Puja mandaps

File image of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 08:39 PM

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday called on BNP leaders and activists across the country to be vigilant during the upcoming Sharadiya Durga Puja.

He made the call in a virtual meeting with the district and metropolitan level leaders of the party.

Presidents, conveners, general secretaries, member secretaries, divisional organizing secretaries and co-organizing secretaries joined the meeting.

Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony. Ensuring the security of the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community is not only the administration's duty but also a moral, political and social responsibility for BNP leaders, Rizvi said.

He also urged the administration to remain strict in maintaining peace at the Puja mandaps, adding, a deep conspiracy is underway to disrupt the Puja celebration and tarnish the country's image. 

Urging the party leaders and activists to remain cautious like last year, Rizvi said: "You will cooperate and stand by the Hindu community so that the Puja can be completed smoothly and peacefully.”

“Everyone must be vigilant and aware so that opportunists who want to tarnish the country's image cannot create any chaos," he said.

Topics:

BNPRuhul Kabir RizviDurga Puja
Read More

Section 144 imposed in Khulna’s Digholia amid BNP rally tensions

DMP assures smooth, festive celebrations of Durga Puja

Fakhrul slams Islamic parties' street programs, calls them ‘undemocratic’

Amir Khasru warns of political consequences for attempts to destabilize country

Fakhrul urges vigil to safeguard communal harmony during Durga Puja

IGP: Tight security in force for Duga Puja

Latest News

UN Security Council votes to reimpose Iran nuclear sanctions

Canada issues high-level alert for travel to Bangladesh

Nahid: NCP won’t join any alliance, to continue political activities independently

Wheelchair cricket vice captain Ripon wins International Icon Award 2025 in Nepal

Tamim gets councillorship for Old DOHS

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x