Fakhrul slams Islamic parties' street programs, calls them ‘undemocratic’

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday criticized joint street programs announced by several Islamic parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, describing them as “not good for democracy.”

“Talks are still underway. At such a time, announcing programs only creates unnecessary pressure,” he told reporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his return from Singapore.

Fakhrul said the movement by Islamic parties is neither beneficial for democracy nor helpful in making the right decisions.

Asked about Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar’s claim that street action became necessary as talks failed, Fakhrul questioned its effectiveness. “Will coming to the streets actually resolve anything?” he asked.

He emphasised that BNP, as the country’s largest political party, has not resorted to street protests since the fall of the Awami League. “We are trying to resolve everything through discussions. We believe this will be settled through talks,” he said.

Fakhrul returned home Thursday evening on a regular Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight after accompanying his wife to Singapore for medical treatment on September 10.

On the proportional representation (PR) system, Fakhrul reiterated BNP’s stance against it. “We think there is no need for PR in Bangladesh. Discussions are ongoing at the July Charter. We have agreed on several issues… and those matters can be addressed when the time comes.”

He added that public support, expressed through elections and Parliament, is essential for any action, as only Parliament can amend or change the constitution.

Addressing the possibility of banning the 14-party alliance, including the Jatiya Party, Fakhrul said BNP has consistently opposed banning any political party.

Responding to other questions, he said BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will return soon. On his potential participation at the 80th UN General Assembly alongside Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, Fakhrul said he has not yet discussed his role. “I think the focus there will be on the progress of democracy in the country, as well as on the country’s development,” he said.

On whether decisions for the country are often made externally, he said, “Bangladesh has always made its decisions within the country and will continue to do so, with its people taking those decisions. There is no need for external intervention.”