Nahid Islam calls for pledge, roadmap to continue trials after election

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizens’ Party (NCP), has urged the government to provide a pledge and a clear roadmap to continue trials of killings, torture, and enforced disappearances over the past 15 years—including the July killing case—even after the upcoming election.

Nahid appeared before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 on Tuesday to testify in a case involving crimes against humanity linked to the anti-discrimination student movement. The case names three accused, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. However, aware that cross-examination of other witnesses could take time, he left without giving his testimony.

Speaking to journalists, Nahid said: “If a verdict is delivered in this case, I will receive political justice. However, trials of all cases related to genocide, torture, and enforced disappearances over the past 15 years must continue. I have demanded a government pledge and roadmap to ensure the judicial process is not disrupted after the election. Political parties must commit to this.”

He added, “I am satisfied with the tribunal’s proceedings and hope to receive justice soon.” On bringing the accused back to the country, Nahid said, “Diplomatic and international public support must be generated. After the verdict, it is the legal responsibility of any government to bring Hasina back and ensure punishment.”

During the proceedings, Md Amir Hossain, state-appointed lawyer for Hasina and Kamal, cross-examined Mahmudur Rahman, editor of the Daily Amar Desh.

Earlier, on 10 July, former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun admitted responsibility for crimes against humanity committed during the mass student and public uprising. He told the tribunal, “The allegations of killings and genocide during the July–August movement are true. I accept my responsibility and wish to present in detail the crimes committed, assisting the court in uncovering the truth.”

Mamun’s statement came during the indictment phase before the three-member ICT-1, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mazumder. On the same day, the tribunal formally framed charges against the three accused, rejecting their bail petitions.

The prosecution has filed five charges of crimes against humanity against the three individuals. The formal charges total 8,747 pages, including 2,018 pages of source information, 4,005 pages of seized documents and evidence, and 2,724 pages detailing victims. A total of 81 witnesses has been listed in the case.