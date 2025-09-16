Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Nahid Islam calls for pledge, roadmap to continue trials after election

He said he was satisfied with the tribunal’s proceedings and hoped for justice soon

File image: Nahid Islam, the convener of National Citizen Party (NCP). Photo: AFP
Update : 16 Sep 2025, 08:29 PM

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizens’ Party (NCP), has urged the government to provide a pledge and a clear roadmap to continue trials of killings, torture, and enforced disappearances over the past 15 years—including the July killing case—even after the upcoming election.

Nahid appeared before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 on Tuesday to testify in a case involving crimes against humanity linked to the anti-discrimination student movement. The case names three accused, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. However, aware that cross-examination of other witnesses could take time, he left without giving his testimony.

Speaking to journalists, Nahid said: “If a verdict is delivered in this case, I will receive political justice. However, trials of all cases related to genocide, torture, and enforced disappearances over the past 15 years must continue. I have demanded a government pledge and roadmap to ensure the judicial process is not disrupted after the election. Political parties must commit to this.”

He added, “I am satisfied with the tribunal’s proceedings and hope to receive justice soon.” On bringing the accused back to the country, Nahid said, “Diplomatic and international public support must be generated. After the verdict, it is the legal responsibility of any government to bring Hasina back and ensure punishment.”

During the proceedings, Md Amir Hossain, state-appointed lawyer for Hasina and Kamal, cross-examined Mahmudur Rahman, editor of the Daily Amar Desh.

Earlier, on 10 July, former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun admitted responsibility for crimes against humanity committed during the mass student and public uprising. He told the tribunal, “The allegations of killings and genocide during the July–August movement are true. I accept my responsibility and wish to present in detail the crimes committed, assisting the court in uncovering the truth.”

Mamun’s statement came during the indictment phase before the three-member ICT-1, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mazumder. On the same day, the tribunal formally framed charges against the three accused, rejecting their bail petitions.

The prosecution has filed five charges of crimes against humanity against the three individuals. The formal charges total 8,747 pages, including 2,018 pages of source information, 4,005 pages of seized documents and evidence, and 2,724 pages detailing victims. A total of 81 witnesses has been listed in the case.

Topics:

Nahid IslamNational Citizen Party
Read More

Nahid Islam to testify against 3 including Hasina, Kamal

Akhtar Hossain: National Charter must be named ‘July Charter’

‘Silent consensus to kill Mahfuj Alam within govt, advisory council’

Sarjis slams DU Chhatra Dal president for ‘threatening’ VC

EC to complete political parties registration September

Highway blockade in Brahmanbaria over constituency boundary dispute

Latest News

Salahuddin: Banning parties through executive order ‘dangerous’

UN says over 10,000 children with acute malnutrition in Gaza City

China gathers allies to shape global security vision

BNP leaders acquitted in October 28 rally clash case

Mohammadpur Traffic Office in disarray: Residents accuse police of negligence

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x