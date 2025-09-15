Monday, September 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Nur discharged from DMCH after 18 days

Nur is scheduled to be admitted to another hospital for further treatment, says Rashed Khan

File image of Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur. Photo: Collected
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 06:58 PM

Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur was discharged from Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Monday after 18 days of treatment.

Rashed Khan, general secretary of the party, said Nur was released around 4:30pm.

Although discharged, Nur will not speak to the media and is scheduled to be admitted to another hospital for further treatment, he added.

Earlier, on the night of August 29, a clash took place in Bijoynagar between activists of the Jatiya Party (Japa) and the Gono Odhikar Parishad. Around 9:15 pm, law enforcement personnel tried to control the situation, resulting in injuries to at least 50 people, including Nur and  Rashed Khan.

Nur was admitted to DMCH with multiple injuries following the incident. He was initially treated at the One-Stop Emergency Centre (OSEC) before being transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Once his condition stabilized, he was shifted out of the ICU.

A six-member medical board had been formed to oversee his treatment.

Topics:

Nurul Haque NurGono Odhikar Parishad
Read More

Gono Odhikar Parishad threatens to besiege Secretariat, Jamuna

Nur congratulates Ducsu, hall union election winners

BNP leads in Dhaka-20 amid rising multi-party competition ahead of polls

DMCH director: Nur may need 4–6 weeks to recover

Rashed: Nur has short-term memory loss, nose still bleeding

Jatiya Party central office set on fire again at Bijoynagar

Latest News

New Nepal interim ministers sworn in after protests

DMP commissioner calls for 'highest degree of neutrality' in upcoming election

ACC to probe irregularities at Rampal thermal power plant

Five of six newborns die after birth at DMCH

British Council launches Young Learner English Learning Centre at Int’l Hope School Bangladesh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x