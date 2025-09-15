Nur discharged from DMCH after 18 days

Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur was discharged from Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Monday after 18 days of treatment.

Rashed Khan, general secretary of the party, said Nur was released around 4:30pm.

Although discharged, Nur will not speak to the media and is scheduled to be admitted to another hospital for further treatment, he added.

Earlier, on the night of August 29, a clash took place in Bijoynagar between activists of the Jatiya Party (Japa) and the Gono Odhikar Parishad. Around 9:15 pm, law enforcement personnel tried to control the situation, resulting in injuries to at least 50 people, including Nur and Rashed Khan.

Nur was admitted to DMCH with multiple injuries following the incident. He was initially treated at the One-Stop Emergency Centre (OSEC) before being transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Once his condition stabilized, he was shifted out of the ICU.

A six-member medical board had been formed to oversee his treatment.