Sunday, September 14, 2025

Gono Odhikar Parishad threatens to besiege Secretariat, Jamuna

The party also demanded the resignation of the home adviser, accusing him of failing to ensure justice

Monogram of Gono Odhikar Parishad. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 03:08 PM

Gono Odhikar Parishad has warned it will besiege the Secretariat and Chief Adviser’s residence Jamuna if action is not taken within 48 hours against those responsible for the attack on its president, Nurul Haque Nur.

The party’s General Secretary, Md Rashed Khan, issued the warning at a press conference at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

He also demanded the resignation of the home adviser, accusing him of failing to ensure justice.

“Nur’s health condition deteriorated yesterday (Saturday) and doctors have advised that he will need to remain in hospital for some more days. Although the government had announced plans to send him abroad for advanced treatment, no visible steps have been taken in 17 days. The government’s delay and false assurances are unacceptable,” Rashed Khan said.

He added that a probe committee was formed, but it has yet to contact the party. He urged the government to meet with them, review video footage, and identify those involved in the attack.

The party’s spokesperson and Senior Vice-President Faruk Hasan said Nur was supposed to be discharged on Sunday, but his condition worsened on Saturday night.

 

Nurul Haque Nur
