‘Silent consensus to kill Mahfuj Alam within govt, advisory council’

Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam has alleged that even within the government and the Advisory Council, a silent consensus has been created to disgrace and kill Mahfuj Alam.

Nahid made the remarks in a post on his verified Facebook account on Saturday.

In the post, Nahid Islam wrote, “In the incident of the attack on Mahfuj Alam, the interim government has never taken any strong action. It has never issued any strong statement. No adviser or press secretary has ever made a single comment. Even within the government and the Advisory Council, a silent consensus has been created to disgrace and kill Mahfuj Alam. This government and its advisers are arbitrarily using the Mahfujs and now pushing them toward death. We remember these things. Politically, there will be a response.”

He added, “Earlier, attempts were made to attack and disgrace him in America (the United States). Repeated attacks on Mahfuj Alam by Awami fascists happen because Mahfuj Alam is the target. In the next phase, each one of us will be targeted. We know what awaits us. We have seen the fascists’ atrocities in Gopalganj.”

Referring to those creating the silent consensus to attack Mahfuj, Nahid said: “They too will suffer. Fascism pursues the politics of division. Mahfuj Alam spoke of inclusion, responsibility, and compassion after a people’s uprising. But Bangladesh did not walk that path. We can see that in the name of opposing fascism, various groups are starting reactionary and revengeful politics, which will inevitably revive fascism.”

He concluded, “Time will prove that Mahfuj Alam was right, if by then he gets the chance to survive.”