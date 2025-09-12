Awami League rally in Banglamotor ends with 6 detained

Several hundred leaders and activists of the banned Awami League held a rally in Banglamotor on Friday, protesting against the interim government. The demonstration ended with six detentions and the seizure of a motorcycle.

The rally took place around 2:30pm on Friday, in the Banglamotor area, reports Bangla Tribune.

According to eyewitnesses, Awami League leaders and supporters gathered in front of the National Citizen Party (NCP) office and marched towards the InterContinental Hotel. Participants were chanting slogans during the march.

During the rally, police conducted an operation, arresting six people and seizing a motorcycle.

Masud Alam, deputy police commissioner of the Ramna Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said that Awami League supporters were marching from Banglamotor, and police intervened to bring the situation under control. Six individuals, along with one motorcycle, were detained.

The police said that the arrested individuals are being questioned initially and that the situation is under control.