Interim govt gains support as caretaker system debate resurfaces

The caretaker government issue has resurfaced in Bangladesh’s political discourse ahead of the national election.

Major parties favor a caretaker system but expect the polls to be held under the current interim administration.

They argue that conducting the election under the existing government’s leadership is a practical way to ensure a free and fair vote. At the same time, many believe that holding future elections under a neutral caretaker government would better ensure the country’s political stability.

History of caretaker government

The caretaker government system was first introduced in Bangladesh in 1996. The subsequent election held under this system in 2001 was relatively well-received.

However, political instability during the 2006 election period triggered a nationwide crisis, ultimately leading to the military-backed caretaker government of 2007.

In 2011, the Supreme Court declared the caretaker government system unconstitutional. Since then, the 2014, 2018, and 2024 elections have been conducted under governments led by the Awami League, sparking criticism from opposition parties and generating debate in the international community.

Recent discussions on caretaker government system

The caretaker government system has once again become a focal point in Bangladesh’s political landscape. This long-standing debate has resurfaced in discussions among the Supreme Court and political parties.

Once considered a constitutional requirement for free and fair elections, the system was abolished in 2011. Currently, the Appellate Division is hearing petitions seeking a review of that decision.

Alongside the legal process, political parties are clarifying their positions on this issue. The National Consensus Commission is working on restoring the caretaker government system and implementing electoral reforms.

Professor Ali Riaz, the commission’s vice-chair, said there is general agreement among political parties on reinstating the system. However, disagreements over the appointment of the chief adviser and the structure of the caretaker government remain a significant obstacle to a final resolution.

Voices from political leaders

Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, a member of BNP’s Standing Committee, said: “At this moment, I would call the demand for a caretaker government unnecessary. There is no fundamental difference between the roles of an interim government and a caretaker government—they are essentially the same.”

He added, “We expect the next election to be held under this government. However, the two student representatives must resign, as they are representing a party in that capacity.”

Rashed Khan, general secretary of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, said: “Since the mass uprising, conspiracies have been underway against the country. Various forces are trying to undermine this government. Nevertheless, we believe there is no alternative to Dr. Yunus.”

He added, “We have criticized the government’s mistakes in the past and will continue to do so, but we do not want this government to resign. We want a free and fair election under Dr. Yunus’ leadership.”

Regarding the resignation of student representatives, he said: “People can make mistakes. We have criticized them when they do. If they correct their mistakes, there is no need to resign. If they resign and enter politics directly, it could worsen the crisis.”

Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), said: “Elections must be organized very quickly. A neutral government is essential for this. If the current government considers itself neutral, it should organize the election—there is no objection from us.”

He added, “However, if the government loses its neutrality and favors any party, it must resign and allow the formation of a new government. The primary task of that government would be to ensure a free and fair election.”

Anik Ray, joint convener of the National Citizen Party, said: “We have no objections to holding elections in February. But before the election, we need a commitment on how the July Charter will be implemented.”

He sais: “We have called for a people’s council to organize the election. This council will act as a legislative body, guiding the country for the next five years.”

He added, “Since this government was formed through a people’s uprising, we believe it should conduct a free and fair election. However, as the matter of a caretaker government is under court consideration, we refrain from commenting on it. Nevertheless, all future elections must be held under a caretaker government.”

Sheikh Fazlul Karim Maruf, convener of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, said: “The current government represents all of us. We want this government to conduct the next election. However, future elections should be held under a caretaker government.”

He said: “Given the country’s current situation, organizing an election is challenging. Law and order conditions are not conducive to holding a proper election. Therefore, a few more advisers could be appointed to this government.”