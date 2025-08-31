Tarique warns of evil forces trying to foil polls

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Sunday said the “unholy efforts of evil forces” to create grounds for thwarting the next parliamentary elections are gradually becoming visible.

“Almost a year ago, I said invisible forces were working centering the upcoming election. Now people have started noticing that the evil efforts of the ill forces are slowly becoming visible in recent times in preparing the ground to destroy the opportunity for people to establish their rights in Bangladesh through elections,” he said while addressing a discussion virtually.

The discussion, titled “Purpose and Significance of the BNP’s Establishment,” was held at the Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in Dhaka, marking the 47th founding anniversary of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Tarique said while the interim government is walking the path of upholding people’s rights in a “deposed, defeated and fugitive autocratic-free Bangladesh,” some political parties are imposing conditions in the name of elections to serve their partisan interests.

“By doing so, they may be attempting to create obstacles in the electoral path in a planned way,” he added.





