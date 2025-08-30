Gono Odhikar Parishad: Nur to remain in ICU for 36 more hours

Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur will stay under intensive care unit (ICU) observation for the next 36 hours, following Friday evening’s clash in Kakrail, Dhaka, party leaders said on Saturday.

Party High Council member Abu Hanif said doctors advised on Saturday evening that Nur would need further observation before any next step is decided.

The clash occurred when a Gono Odhikar Parishad procession passed in front of the Jatiya Party central office. Law enforcement personnel intervened after violence erupted, leaving Nur and several others injured. He is receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital with multiple wounds and a fractured nasal bone.

Gono Odhikar Parishad alleged that JaPa activists attacked them, while JaPa claimed its members were first attacked by Gono Odhikar Parishad activists.

The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) said law enforcement repeatedly urged both sides to remain calm, but some activists ignored warnings, engaged in mob violence, and carried out a torch procession.

Bricks were thrown, and attempts were made to set fire to buildings. Five armed forces personnel were also injured, the ISPR press release added.