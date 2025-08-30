Saturday, August 30, 2025

Tarique: Every community can secure fundamental rights in fascism-free Bangladesh

BNP is committed to implementing constitutional rights for all citizens, irrespective of party, religion, ethnicity, caste, or community, he says

File image of Tarique Rahman. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday said that in a fascism-free Bangladesh, every community will have the opportunity to secure its fundamental rights, highlighting the role of small ethnic groups in defending democracy during Sheikh Hasina’s rule.

“During Sheikh Hasina’s fascist and autocratic rule, the role of small ethnic communities in movements to secure their democratic rights despite oppression was very significant. In a Bangladesh free from fascism and autocracy, every community now has the opportunity to establish its fundamental rights,” he said on Saturday afternoon

The BNP acting chairman said this while joining virtually as the chief guest at the representatives’ gathering of the Nationalist Small Ethnic Groups Party, held at the Tarique Memorial Auditorium in Mymensingh Town Hall.

The gathering was presided over by Nationalist Small Ethnic Groups Party Central President Mrigen Hagidok, and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir participated as a special guest.

Tarique also said: “Through its 31-point plan for state reform, BNP is committed to implementing constitutional rights for all citizens, irrespective of party, religion, ethnicity, caste, or community.”

Fakhrul warned that “a fundamentalist group was conspiring to derail the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election.”

BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Emran Saleh Prince; President of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council Central Committee Bijon Kranti Sarkar; Mymensingh Divisional BNP Co-organizing Secretary Abu Wahab Akand were present at the time, among others.

Leaders and activists from 18 representative groups of small ethnic communities also participated in a procession to ensure the success of the gathering.

Topics:

BNPTarique RahmanEthnic CommunityMirza Fakhrul Islam Alagmir
