Jatiya Party office vandalized in Tangail, highway blocked 

Members of Gono Odhikar Parishad vandalized the Jatiya Party office in Tangail on Saturday, before blocking the Dhaka–Tangail highway.

According to reports, the vandalism took place around 11:30am near the police station in Tangail city. Later, at around 12:30pm, the protesters blocked the highway at Ashokpur bypass, halting traffic and causing suffering for passengers and drivers.

The blockade was lifted around 1:15pm.

Earlier at 11am, the Tangail district unit of Gono Odhikar Parishad, led by its president and joined by over a hundred leaders and activists, brought out a protest march against what they described as attacks by Jatiya Party activists and law enforcement agencies.

The procession marched from Nirala intersection to the Jatiya Party office near Tangail Sadar police station, where protesters vandalized the office, breaking chairs and other furniture. They then proceeded to the highway to enforce the blockade.

During the program, speeches were delivered by Gono Odhikar Parishad district President Sujon Ahmed, General Secretary Shamimur Rahman Sagar, Organizing Secretary Mashiur Rahman, district Coordinator of NCP Masudur Rahman Russel, district President of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad Fahadul Islam, and General Secretary Nawab Ali, among others.

The speakers alleged that the Jatiya Party and law enforcement agencies attacked around a hundred leaders, including Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nur, with intent to kill. They demanded the arrest of those involved within 24 hours and threatened a tougher movement if their demands were not met.