Rashed Khan: Conspiracy to make Jatiya Party the opposition underway

Rashed Khan, general secretary of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, said that there is a conspiracy underway to place the Jatiya Party in the position of the opposition.

“The party is negotiating with DGFI (Directorate General of Forces Intelligence) regarding this matter. However, the people will thwart this conspiracy,” he also said.

He made these remarks on Saturday at a briefing with journalists at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Rashed demanded the dismissal of the “servants of fascism” within the army. Addressing the army chief, he said that the names of those accused in the attack on Nur must be revealed immediately; otherwise, it will be assumed that the army chief is sheltering them.

He said: “We always respect, love, and have generosity towards the army and will continue to do so in the future.”

“We cannot let this force become controversial by taking the side of a fascist-aligned Jatiya Party, especially since the army’s salaries are paid from taxpayers’ money,” he added.

Rashed further said that claims about them going to the Jatiya Party office are false. None of their top leaders went in front of the Jatiya Party office on Friday. Instead, police and army personnel came to their office, attacked them, and caused injuries.

He mentioned that Nurul Haque Nur is still not out of danger. For advanced treatment, he may need to be taken abroad. Rashed appealed to the government to arrange for foreign medical care if Dhaka Medical College cannot provide proper treatment.

The Gono Odhikar Parishad leader said that if anything happens to Nur, they will launch a strong movement. Legal action must be taken against the army personnel involved; it cannot be done secretly.

He also said that they reject the army’ statement on the attack. Many videos of Friday’s attack were deleted, and they suspect DGIF’s involvement. He warned that even after a public uprising, such actions would not be tolerated.