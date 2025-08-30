Police on alert around Jatiya Party office

After clashes with the Gono Odhikar Parishad on Friday night, law enforcement agencies have been on alert around the Jatiya Party's central office.

On Saturday at 11am, a visit to Bijoynagar in the capital revealed a heavy deployment of police in front of the office.

Law enforcers are keeping a close watch to deal with any situation. Anyone unfamiliar is being questioned. However, the army has not been present since 10pm on Friday night.

Golam Faruq, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Ramna Police Station, said that since Friday evening, police have been on round-the-clock duty in front of the Jatiya Party's central office to prevent further clashes.

Earlier, on Friday evening, there were clashes and chases between the leaders and activists of the Jatiya Party and the Gono Odhikar Parishad in Kakrail.

Later, around 8:30pm, when the two sides faced off again, law enforcement carried out a baton charge.

At that time, several leaders and activists from both sides, including Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur and General Secretary Rashed Khan, were injured.

Nur is currently in the ICU. A six-member medical board has been formed for his treatment.

Meanwhile, Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan blamed law enforcement agencies for the attack.

In protest against the attack on Nur and other leaders and demanding justice for the accused, the party has called for a protest rally at 3pm Leaders from other political parties are also expected to speak at the event.

The party has announced that the same program will be observed across the country.