Nur hospitalized after clash between GOP and JaPa activists

A video shared on Nur's official Facebook page shows him being carried on a stretcher, visibly injured and bleeding, as he is rushed to a hospital

File image of Nurul Haque Nur. Photo: Collected
Update : 29 Aug 2025, 11:08 PM

Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur has been hospitalized after a clash between activists of his party and Jatiya Party in front of his party office on Friday night.

A video shared on Nur's official Facebook page shows him being carried on a stretcher, visibly injured and bleeding, as he is rushed to a hospital.

A series of clashes broke out in front of the Jatiya Party’s central office in the capital’s Kakrail area on Friday evening, as rival groups engaged in brick-throwing and chase-and-counter-chase.

According to Jatiya Party (JaPa) activists, members of the Gono Odhikar Parishad attacked them during a procession.

However, leaders from Gono Odhikar Parishad claimed that it was JaPa supporters who first threw bricks and provoked the violence.

Following the clashes, a large number of law enforcement personnel, including police and the army, rushed to the scene to bring the situation under control.

One of the activists from Gono Odhikar Parishad demanded a ban on the Jatiya Party’s activities, accusing it of collaborating with the fascist Awami League to sustain its rule.

Topics:

Jatiya Party (JaPa)Nurul Haque NurGono Odhikar Parishad
