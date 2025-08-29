Friday, August 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Amir Khasru: Democracy to be restored through February polls

No expectations from unelected interim government, he says

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury speaks to reporters after inaugurating the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Fair, organized by the Barisal Divisional Business Forum at Barisal Shilpakala Academy on Friday, August 29, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Aug 2025, 06:07 PM

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said there is no expectation from the unelected interim government but expressed hope that democracy in the country will be restored through elections in February.

He made the remarks while inaugurating the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Fair, organised by the Barisal Divisional Business Forum on Friday morning at the Barisal Shilpakala Academy.

“Through the February elections, democracy will be restored in the country. Along with choosing their representatives, the people of Bangladesh will elect a government that will remain accountable to them and ensure transparency,” Khasru said.

He added, “We are waiting for an elected government. Events like these are organized with business leaders in preparation so that people extend their support to us and we can stand by them from day one.”

Khasru highlighted the potential of local industries, saying, “We will produce items in villages that will change the fate of the local people. The products will have new designs and will be sold domestically and internationally.”

He expressed optimism about the country’s economic growth under an elected government, stating: “Our main goal is to make villages economically prosperous. We need to evaluate their potential, provide technical and financial support, brand their products, and introduce them to the international market.”

“As part of democratizing the BNP economy, we are visiting every division to bring economic opportunities to the common people, which are currently controlled by a few groups,” he added.

Khasru also emphasised the revival of cottage industries: “We must evaluate producers and handmade products from different regions. Our handicrafts have suffered, but we will restore them and reintegrate them into the mainstream economy. Supporting them will boost production and income.”

Leaders of the Barisal Divisional Business Forum, including the chamber of commerce, visited various stalls displaying traditional handicraft products from the division alongside Khasru.

Participants praised the fair. Babul Dutta, executive director of the Shital Pati Shilpa Yuvak Foundation of Jhalakathi District, said, “Fairs like this promote our products; more such events are needed.” Anjuman Begum of “Home Food” added that similar arrangements should be held at divisional and district levels.

The fair showcased traditional products from across the division, including gamcha and shitalpati from Jhalakathi, betel nut shell products from Pirojpur, and various jute products.

Topics:

ElectionAmir Khasru Mahmud ChowdhuryBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
Read More

National polls to take place on schedule, says Fakhrul

Jamaat's Taher: Chief adviser’s roadmap a blueprint to undermine free, fair election

BNP welcomes EC’s roadmap for 13th parliamentary election

Fakhrul: BNP does not believe in extremism

Hafizuddin: 1972 Constitution a product of Liberation War, not Awami League’s

EC fixes roadmap: No alternative to February election before Ramadan

Latest News

Shaily Shrabonti's Hawabibi intertwines myth, memory and urban life

Primary teachers call for 'grand assembly' Saturday

Taher: EC’s election plan undermines fair vote, must apologize

Bergman criticizes arrest of Latif Siddique, 15 others

Red Cross: Number of registered missing people surges 70% in five years

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x