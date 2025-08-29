Amir Khasru: Democracy to be restored through February polls

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said there is no expectation from the unelected interim government but expressed hope that democracy in the country will be restored through elections in February.

He made the remarks while inaugurating the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Fair, organised by the Barisal Divisional Business Forum on Friday morning at the Barisal Shilpakala Academy.

“Through the February elections, democracy will be restored in the country. Along with choosing their representatives, the people of Bangladesh will elect a government that will remain accountable to them and ensure transparency,” Khasru said.

He added, “We are waiting for an elected government. Events like these are organized with business leaders in preparation so that people extend their support to us and we can stand by them from day one.”

Khasru highlighted the potential of local industries, saying, “We will produce items in villages that will change the fate of the local people. The products will have new designs and will be sold domestically and internationally.”

He expressed optimism about the country’s economic growth under an elected government, stating: “Our main goal is to make villages economically prosperous. We need to evaluate their potential, provide technical and financial support, brand their products, and introduce them to the international market.”

“As part of democratizing the BNP economy, we are visiting every division to bring economic opportunities to the common people, which are currently controlled by a few groups,” he added.

Khasru also emphasised the revival of cottage industries: “We must evaluate producers and handmade products from different regions. Our handicrafts have suffered, but we will restore them and reintegrate them into the mainstream economy. Supporting them will boost production and income.”

Leaders of the Barisal Divisional Business Forum, including the chamber of commerce, visited various stalls displaying traditional handicraft products from the division alongside Khasru.

Participants praised the fair. Babul Dutta, executive director of the Shital Pati Shilpa Yuvak Foundation of Jhalakathi District, said, “Fairs like this promote our products; more such events are needed.” Anjuman Begum of “Home Food” added that similar arrangements should be held at divisional and district levels.

The fair showcased traditional products from across the division, including gamcha and shitalpati from Jhalakathi, betel nut shell products from Pirojpur, and various jute products.