NCP criticizes govt over police attack on engineering students

The National Citizens’ Party (NCP) on Thursday accused the government of showing irresponsibility in addressing the problems of BSc and Diploma engineering students, saying this has intensified the ongoing student movement.

In a press release signed by NCP Joint Secretary (Education and Research) Faisal Mahmud Shanto, the party condemned police attacks on the students’ peaceful protests and called for urgent measures to resolve the crisis.

The statement noted that on Wednesday, BSc engineering students staged a “Long March to Dhaka,” while Diploma engineering students held a sit-in at Kakrail. The NCP said in a democratic country, citizens have the right to raise demands orderly, and it is the government’s duty to coordinate with stakeholders for fair solutions.

The police, however, carried out a disgraceful attack on these pre-announced programs, using sound grenades, tear shells, and water cannons, injuring numerous students. The party called such actions unacceptable in a new Bangladesh.

The NCP also criticized the Ministry of Education for failing to take action on long-standing student demands and for creating legal complications in old issues while enjoying official positions. The party said an Education Reform Commission should have been formed to address systemic irregularities across universities, colleges, schools, vocational institutions, and madrasas.

The NCP urged the government to immediately engage in dialogue to ensure peaceful, effective, and participatory resolution of the students’ demands. It also demanded identification and punishment of those responsible for attacks on peaceful protests, reaffirming students’ democratic rights.