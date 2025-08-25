JnU Chhatra Dal demands trial of Chhatra League before Jnucsu polls

The Jagannath University (JnU) unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal has said the election to Jagannath University Central Students’ Union (Jnucsu) should only be held after ensuring trial of the banned organization Chhatra League, along with what they called fascist teachers and staff.

The student body also demanded directives on supplementary scholarships for students. The demands were raised during a human chain in front of the Language Martyr Rafiq Building on Monday.

Speaking at the program, JnU Chhatra Dal Member Secretary Shamsul Arefin said: “We want Jnucsu, but no perpetrator of genocide will be allowed on this campus, no fascist will be allowed to roam here.”

He added: “At the same time, the authorities must provide clear instructions on supplementary scholarships within the timeframe set by Chhatra Dal.”

Arefin also warned the vice-chancellor not to rely on what he called token movements to safeguard his position, adding that they were prepared to enforce a blockade if necessary. “We will not lock the gate keeping you inside; we will lock the gate keeping you outside. If any file is needed at the secretariat or the UGC, only then will the lock be opened — not before.”

JnU Chhatra Dal Convener Mehedi Hasan Himel alleged that while other campuses had already ensured justice against accomplices of the previous “fascist regime,” Jagannath University had fallen behind.

He said: “If the Jnucsu election is held without their trial, Chhatra League will vote and the vice-president will be from Chhatra League. We certainly want the Jnucsu election, but only after the trial of this terrorist League. If their trial takes place tomorrow, let the Jnucsu election be held the day after — we have no objection.”

He further accused a minority group of attempting to overshadow students’ demand for supplementary scholarships in the name of holding Jnucsu elections, warning that such efforts would not succeed.