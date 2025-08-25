BNP standing committee meeting on Monday night

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called a meeting of its highest decision-making body, the National Standing Committee, at 8:30pm on Monday night at the party chairperson's political office in Gulshan.

The meeting will be presided over by BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, who will join virtually, according to Shayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP media cell.

BNP sources said the agenda includes discussions on misleading statements made by several political parties regarding the upcoming national parliamentary election.

The meeting will also decide the party's course of action on the matter. In addition, important discussions on the overall law and order situation in the country will take place.

Sources further said the government will be notified about the contractually appointed officials and collaborators associated with the fascist regime, with a demand for the cancellation of their appointments to help ensure that the upcoming national election is free, fair, and impartial.