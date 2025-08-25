Monday, August 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

BNP standing committee meeting on Monday night

The meeting will be presided over by BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman

File image of BNP flag. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 02:55 PM

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called a meeting of its highest decision-making body, the National Standing Committee, at 8:30pm on Monday night at the party chairperson's political office in Gulshan.

The meeting will be presided over by BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, who will join virtually, according to Shayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP media cell.

BNP sources said the agenda includes discussions on misleading statements made by several political parties regarding the upcoming national parliamentary election.

The meeting will also decide the party's course of action on the matter. In addition, important discussions on the overall law and order situation in the country will take place.

Sources further said the government will be notified about the contractually appointed officials and collaborators associated with the fascist regime, with a demand for the cancellation of their appointments to help ensure that the upcoming national election is free, fair, and impartial.

 

Topics:

BNPBNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman
Read More

26 parties submit opinions after reviewing July Charter

Clashes erupt between BNP, NCP during EC constituency hearing

Salahuddin: Election schedule in December, no polls under PR system

Fakhrul: State inequalities can’t be fixed overnight

Mirza Fakhrul discharged from hospital

Rizvi: Nationalist forces ready to face obstacles to restore democracy

Latest News

Electoral training for Ansar, VDP members begins in districts, upazilas

3 more die of dengue, 412 hospitalized

Covered van driver stabbed dead on Dhaka–Aricha highway

RAK Ceramics inaugurates factory outlet in Chittagong

BRACNet to deliver digital connectivity across public universities under WB-funded project

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x