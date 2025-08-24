Students stage sit-in demanding JnUCSU regulations and scholarships

Students held a “Break the Silence” sit-in demanding finalization of Jagannath University Central Students’ Union (JnUCSU) regulations, roadmap, and supplementary scholarships.

The program was held around 12 pm on Sunday in front of the vice-chancellor’s office at the administrative building.

Students said they had been pressing for the demands for a year, but due to administrative delay, the regulations and roadmap were not finalized. They said they will continue the sit-in at the VC building until the demands are met.

AKM Rakib, president of the JnU unit Students’ Rights Council, said: “The regulations were supposed to be finalized in May, but due to administrative inefficiency, they were not. We had demanded a special syndicate meeting for a final decision, but that was not held. So we will stay at the VC building until the demands are met.”

Shahin Mia, member secretary of the JnU unit Bangladesh Democratic Students’ Council (Bagchas), said: “We have been raising the demands for a year. Even after shifting the protest from Jamuna’s front, no progress was made. Our demands are JnUCSU regulations, a declaration of the roadmap, and clear instructions on supplementary scholarships. We will not leave the VC building until we see visible progress.”

Abdul Alim Arif, general secretary of the JnU unit of Islami Chhatra Shibir, said: “Students’ long-standing logical demands remain stuck for unknown reasons. The administration must break its silence and explain the delay. We want to make it clear: this program will continue until the demands are met.”

Earlier, on August 19, students began the movement demanding approval of JnUCSU regulations, a specific roadmap, and supplementary scholarships. They also staged a sit-in on August 21.

On July 30, students gave the administration a two-day ultimatum to provide clear information on the JnUCSU roadmap and supplementary scholarships.