JnU students continue sit-in over JnUCSU policy approval

Earlier on July 30, students gave the administration a two-day ultimatum to provide clear statement on JnUCSU roadmap and supplementary scholarships

Jagannath University (JnU) students continued their sit-in for the second day on Thursday demanding approval of the Jagannath University Central Students’ Union (JnUCSU) policy, a specific roadmap, and the introduction of supplementary scholarships. August 21, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 07:47 PM

Jagannath University (JnU) students continued their sit-in for a second day on Thursday, demanding the approval of the Jagannath University Central Students’ Union (JnUCSU) policy, a clear roadmap, and the introduction of supplementary scholarships.

The sit-in began at 12:00 pm in front of the university’s central Shaheed Minar.

Students at the program said: “We have been raising these demands for a long time. The administration only gave assurances but took no practical steps. This time, we will not return without ensuring our just rights.”

Masud Rana, former convener of the JnU unit of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and central member of United Peoples Bangladesh, said: “Today we are observing a sit-in for the second day demanding JnUCSU and supplementary scholarships. For years we have seen procrastination by the administration and red tape at the ministry. Our clear message is that there is no justification for ignoring the legitimate demands of students. No administration can survive such procrastination. JnU students will not retreat from their struggle for rights.”

Md Faisal Murad, convener of the JnU unit of Bangladesh Democratic Students’ Union (Bagchas), said: “The university administration’s mockery has continued for the last one year. Even after the Jamuna Movement, supplementary scholarships have not been introduced. Schedules have been announced for Ducsu, Rucsu and Jucsu elections, but JnUCSU does not even have a policy yet. The administration has always delayed its approval. If the administration does not give our legitimate rights, we will not hesitate to unseat such an administration.”

The movement was launched on Tuesday, with students demanding approval of the JnUCSU policy, a specific roadmap, and supplementary scholarships. On July 30, students had given the administration a two-day ultimatum to provide a clear statement on the JnUCSU roadmap and supplementary scholarships. As the ultimatum expired without any response, students began their sit-in in front of the vice-chancellor’s office.

 

Jagannath University (JnU)
